My Darling Love

Not Available

Normah is married to a workaholic painter who is more intent on making money out of his art than showing concern and affect for her. She couldn't care less about his artistic pursuits and spends time dolling herself up. Her beauty catches the eye of Jamal, a car salesman, who pursues her to the neglect of his work, wife and children. Initially reluctant, Normah eventually gives in to Jamal's attention and a heady adulterous affair follows. However, Jamal's wife gets wind of their illicit relationship and he promptly forsakes Normah for the security of his family. Lonesome once more, Normah [the feminist heroine of the film] doesn't take long to lose herself to the thrill of another extramarital fling, this time to a fashionable and showy young man.