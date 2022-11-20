My Daughter

Not Available

A story about a careless mother and her lonely, insecure daughter. Eighteen year old Faye is always on the edge because of her mother's boyfriends. Her mother survives by running a beauty shop. Since there are only the two of them, they are very close and are at times like friends or sisters, but to Faye, her carefree mother is also like a child she needs to watch after. She is also plagued by rumors about her and her mother. Her anger reaches its limit when she learns that her mother is pregnant. Sadly, she can't do anything but endure reality and hope to escape her dull and depressing life.