Not Available

Nathalie Dagenais is a 19 year old girl studying to be a lawyer. New to the city of Montreal, she will soon discover the world of porn. One day, her father (Michel Côté) comes across her picture on the Internet and wants to find her and before she makes what he thinks is a mistake. The story goes from past to present, when a police officer investigates the death of Max, a man who Nathalie knew.