My Daughter Saved from Den of Evil 2

Yu-ri, a 16-year-old model student, runs away from home one day. She is reprimanded at school and her parents find out about their daughter's deviation. Yu-ri's parents conclude that it is because of Yu-ri's relationship with a juvenile delinquent named Jun. But Jun and Yu-ri are just innocent friends. Jun protects Yu-ri and her friends from society's violent organizations. When his mother is tormented by her lover, Jun stabs him. Afterwards, Jun, Yu-ri, and their friends take off together in search of an island where their dreams can come true. No one holds out a forgiving hand driving them into desperation. They are about to give up when Jun meets with death and the rest of the youngsters are reconciled with their parents.
