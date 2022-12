Not Available

Life isn't easy for Ally - growing up on the streets and working as a drug mule, danger is never far away. What starts out as a normal day, quickly turns sour for Ally when a customer takes advantage of her, leaving her injured, humiliated, and out of pocket. She now owes boss, who is less than forgiving and insists that she go on one last drop to make up the money. But Ally's worries are far from over. For the troubled young girl, it's just another day in her life.