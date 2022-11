Not Available

Steve (Brett Kelly, who also directs) has a wonderful relationship with his girlfriend, Amy (Caitlin Delaney) — until he accidentally backs over her with his car and kills her. Desperate not to lose his great love, he uses an ancient book of magic to revive her. Unfortunately, she comes back to life as a flesh-eating zombie. Now, Steve must keep his neighbors from discovering the truth — and keep Amy from eating his friends!