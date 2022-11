Not Available

Jung-in is unable to see off her boyfriend who is leaving for France because she gets food poisoning the day before the departure date. Jung-in is left alone in the emergency room with a letter from her boyfriend telling her not to trust him. The film deals with the growing pains of young people who spend their boring late twenties with expectations for a new love and passion for unchanging ideals. This film captures the beautiful places of Busan as it is all shot there.