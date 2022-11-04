Not Available

Evoking the band-in-the-making masterpieces LADIES & GENTLEMEN, THE FABULOUS STAINS and BEYOND THE VALLEY OF THE DOLLS, MY DEGENERATION is the story of three young women and their nascent band, Bunny Love. The Psychotronic Video Guide illustrates the basic plot: "The blonde bass player narrates, has visions of cottage cheese and canned half peaches and falls in love with a (real) pig's head." Featuring music by Vomit Launch, Gov't Issue, Bongwater, Poison 13, Fizzbombs and Halo of Flies.