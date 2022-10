Not Available

Cyril Bass is a good-hearted loser that works in a thankless corporate job where everyone takes advantage of him. That is until he makes a deal with his own personal Demon to wreak havoc, give him revenge, fortune and popularity beyond his wildest dreams. When the comical yet bloodthirsty demon is let loose, a wave of bloodshed and gore is released. Harkens back to the wonderful 80's monsterfests