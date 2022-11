Not Available

Drama depicting two men and a woman, each with their own issues, who head for Fukui, and their maturity and rejuvenation through travel. Recently retired Nishina Kosuke goes to meet his first love, who he got to know as a pen pal 42 years ago. For Kagawa Yuika, raised by a single mother, Fukui is a place seeped with memories of her father. And, violinist Kuga Hikari is trying to break through a slump.