Not Available

My Dictator

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lotte Entertainment

Sung-geun is an untalented actor who makes a living playing minor roles. He happens to land on the role as Kim Il-sung, the former leader of North Korea, for the rehearsal of the South-North Korea Summit. Sung-geun becomes passionately immersed in his role, motivated by his son who looks up to him. However, the summit is not realized, and Sung-geun ends up lost in the delusion that he really is Kim Il-sung.

Cast

Sol Kyung-GuSunggeun (상근)
Park Hae-IlTaesik (태식)
Yoon Je-moonoh chief (오계장)
Lee Byung-joonHeo professor (허교수)
Ryu Hye-young Yeo-jung
Heo Joon-Seokneurosurgeon

View Full Cast >

Images