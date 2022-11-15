My Dinner With Chuck

Not Available

Mallory, is sitting alone at a table in a fancy restaurant, waiting for her date to arrive. Ben, finally shows up rudely talking on his phone and Mallory begins to wish she stayed home. Ben is rude and arrogant and talks down to Mallory, just as the date couldn't get worse Lacey and Darlene show up, Lacey an old friend of Ben's. The night takes a turn when the King Crab that was ordered for her begins to talk to her, his name is Chuck and after living on this planet for thousands of years he sees his life is about to end so he proposes an offer to Mallory. If Mallory allows Chuck to use her body as a new host he will promise her a new life, a better life. She agrees and a whole new journey begins.