My DNA Says I Love You

Not Available

Gigi and Marlene, two single women both in their late 20's, work at a bio-technology company, researching and developing medicine to suppress specific genes and observe their effects on the human body. Gigi is born with the "clean-freak" gene and her obsession with keeping things tidy causes problems in her relationships. Marlene, on the other hand, is born with the "fat gene" and needs to regularly take pills to maintain her weight. Marlene panics when she learns that her "anti-fat" pills will be taken off the market. Their personal problems coincide with romantic ones. Marlene grows frustrated maintaining her long-distance relationships via the Internet, and Gigi leaves her boyfriend when she discovers he's cheating on her.