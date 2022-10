Not Available

Ming, a single parent, is forced to bring up his kid Xing because his wife left - no thanks to his gambling habit. That vice is still not kicked, and father and son spend occasional days on the run from loan sharks. Serendipity strikes when the runaway dog Dou Dou gets rescued by Xing, and despite his dad's disdain for canines, brings him home. Through a series of oh-so-cute-inducing scenes, Xing finally gets to keep his current best friend.