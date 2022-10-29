My Dog the Champion

Not Available

Champion is a "diamond in the rough" story about a dog named Scout, a cattle dog who decided she didn't like herding cattle. Scout's owner, Billy, a rancher struggling to stay in business, pegs her as a useless, broken tool and has every intention of replacing her. But when the rancher's city slicker granddaughter, Madison, spends the summer on his ranch, the two outcasts form a special bond that ushers Scout into the new arena of Dog Agility Competition. With the help of a cute teenage farm boy, Madison uncovers Scout's uncanny skill at agility competition and the trio spend their summer training for the Annual Youth Trainer Challenge.