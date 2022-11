Not Available

In the rapidly economically developing South Korea of 1983, a young teenage boy named Jaeyoung, who is struggling with a strained relationship with his rather remote father, has two dogs named Jinjin and Akida. It soon becomes obvious that Jaeyoung’s father cares more for the two dogs than he does for his son. In an attempt to gain his father’s attention, Jaeyoung releases one of the dogs into the wild, and this changes everything.