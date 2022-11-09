Not Available

AVN Award Winning "Best New Studio" TUSHY.com proudly presents its newest series, "MY DP". This movie features incredible and intense Double Penetrations shot in a cinematic style unique to the studio and with "movie like" story lines. Director of the Year Greg Lansky carefully created each scene with unparalleled attention to details. Featuring Aidra Fox in a rare DP scene, centerfold model Chloe Amour, curvy all natural Keisha Grey and teen sensation Megan Rain. This movie is about quality!