Bukida is disliked by all the students in his class because of his unpleasant face. However, he loves a girl named Matsuko and so he stalks her. Though Matsuko rejects him, Bukida fancies she likes him at heart. One day, Bukida is killed in a traffic accident. Matsuko feels relieved. But Bukida appeared to her as the living dead. Bukida says, "I love you forever, even though I am dead!".