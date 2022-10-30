My Dream is Yours

Conceited singer Garry Mitchell refuses to renew his radio contract, so agent Doug Blake decides to find a new personality to replace Garry. In New York, he finds Martha Gibson, a single mother with a great voice. He arranges for her to move to Hollywood, but then has a problem trying to sell her to the show's sponsor. Doug tries every trick he can think of to make Martha a star, and as the two work more closely, he falls in love with her. Complicating matters further is when Martha meets and becomes attracted to Garry.
|Jack Carson
|Doug Blake
|Doris Day
|Martha Gibson
|Lee Bowman
|Gary Mitchell
|Adolphe Menjou
|Thomas Hutchins
|Eve Arden
|Vivian Martin
|S.Z. Sakall
|Felix Hofer
