An Ode To Woe is My Dying Bride's latest live release. The set contains a live show recorded in Amsterdam on CD and DVD during the band's mini-tour for the album A Line of Deathless Kings. The set marks the second live CD release by the band, and the third on DVD. The show was originally broadcast by website Fabchannel where it is still available for viewing. "An Ode To Woe" is the first My Dying Bride release to feature Lena Abé on bass and Dan Mullins on drums, as well as the first release not to feature Adrian Jackson on bass since the EP "Symphonaire Infernus Et Spera Empyrium".