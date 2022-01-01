My Dying Bride: Sinamorata

Not Available

My Dying Bride are an English doom metal band formed in 1990. To date, My Dying Bride have released ten full-length studio albums, three EPs, one demo, one box set, four compilation albums, one live album, and one live CD/DVD release. The band released their tenth studio album, For Lies I Sire, on March 23, 2009. Along with bands such as Anathema, Paradise Lost, and Katatonia, they are one of the forerunners of the death/doom metal genre. While bands like Paradise Lost and Katatonia have expanded their musical styles beyond doom metal, though Paradise Lost later returned to the genre, My Dying Bride has continued to play doom metal since its foundation.