My Enemies

Not Available

Devastated but furious after his girlfriend dumps him on a metro platform, 23-year-old Cedric takes off with his unfinished novel in his bag. Fate leads him to a large, rundown house owned by Isabelle, a onetime star pianist and faded beauty. Isabelle, now a lonely 76-year-old alcoholic, passes her days at her piano and with her group of eccentric boarders. From their first meeting, Cedric knows that Isabelle is the love of his life, and Isabelle realizes he is her last chance for love. Driven by their intoxicating passion for one another, they plunge headlong into a love affair where they are pushed to the brink of hate and death, even escaping reality to keep their love alive.