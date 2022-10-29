My Fair Gentleman

Not Available

Wu Jia-qian (played by Kelly Lin) opened a marketing company which is struggling to survive in Shanghai. Once she had deals with a upstart entrepreneur Mr Zeng Tian-gao, Mr Zeng employed Miss Wu to re-package and design his personal image to produce results a change of himself in pursuit of a female model Fang-na (Hong Xiao-ling) who dislike his vulgar. Miss Wu made a full upgrade for Mr Zeng not only improves the taste of his dress, but also changed his artistic accomplishment. Miss Wu take full advantage of her marketing strategy, making Mr Zeng famous one night after long-time training and Fang-na fell into love with Zeng when they met again. But this time Mr Zeng felt his real love is Miss Wu.