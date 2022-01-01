My Fair Wedding

Not Available

On September 7, 2013, two men are married at Kwangtong Bridge. They say their vows in front of Seoul citizens, and showcase a small musical performance they had prepared. As the happy celebration reaches its climax, the hall is bombarded with trash and vulgar profanity. Despite this, the two men raise their voices to say they are happy, and the deserved and natural wedding ends with blessings. The film shows the crazy behind-the-scenes actions surrounding the controversial wedding between Generation Blue Films president Kim Jho Gwang-soo and Rainbow Factory president Dave Kim. The wedding is for a bigger cause, but the preparation doesn’t differ much from that of any other wedding, and unfolds quite pleasantly. Despite the event’s myriad social repercussions, there are still thousands of steps to take, and the grooms have a fight and make up for before the wedding. Of course! It’s a wedding! (KONG Youngmin)