My Fairy Girlfriend

Not Available

The fairy sister Xiaojiu, who is thousands of miles away from the earth, is sent by the five elders to find the magpie stone and save the magpie city in danger. He was accidentally shot down by a gravitational wave experiment conducted by Xue Hai, a man with high IQ. A "farce" with the real purpose of picking up girls and looking for the magpie stone unfolded crazily during the 30 days when Xiaojiu fell into the mortal world. With the development of the situation, the big boss hidden behind gradually surfaced, in order to protect Dream and love, Xue Hai chooses to fight with Xiao Jiu and fight against the dark forces.