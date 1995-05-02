1995

May 2nd, 1995

Newcomb Productions

Traces over three generations an immigrant family's trials, tribulations, tragedies, and triumphs. Maria and Jose, the first generation, come to Los Angeles, meet, marry, face deportation all in the 1930's. They establish their family in East L.A., and their children Chucho, Paco, Memo, Irene, Toni, and Jimmy deal with youth culture and the L.A. police in the 50's. As the second generation become adults in the 60's, the focus shifts to Jimmy, his marriage to Isabel (a Salvadorian refugee), their son, and Jimmy's journey to becoming a responsible parent.

Cast

Jimmy SmitsJimmy
Esai MoralesChucho
Jennifer LopezYoung Maria
Jacob VargasYoung Jose
Constance MarieToni
Jonathan HernandezYoung Jimmy

