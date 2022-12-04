Not Available

This is a film made by Andriy Zagdansky about his father, the screenwriter Yevgeni Zagdansky, who was the editor-in-chief of the Kyivnaukfilm studio for almost 20 years. The story is interspersed with fragments of popular science films and letters from Yevgeni Zagdansky to his son in New York in the 1990s, creating a portrait of both the person himself and the whole era. My Father Evgeni is a film not just about the inevitable generational conflict and the pain of a father’s separation from his son, but also about the events of the 20th century, about people who read banned books, and about the Kyiv that shaped the Zagdanskys.