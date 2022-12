Not Available

My father from Sirius is a film about a boy who grew up believing his father is a messenger between the Earth and the outer space. Now the boy has become a man who wants to find out what is true in his father’s worldview. And what is not. Veikko Paakkanen, the father of the director Einari Paakkanen, believes that he’s able to cure people from cancer, see extraterrestial beings and contact the afterlife.