모래 (My Father's House)

Our family lives in Eunma Apartment in Gangnam, Seoul Korea. My father, whose business had got tough, had borrowed money using the house with security. Monthly interests has become a bit too much for him, but he never thinks about selling the house, expecting that the price of the house might go up. I don't quite understand him. But as time goes by I get to know our family's economic situation, and as I can fee his anxiety about the price of the house I am also being uneasy. Could he ever sell Eunma Apartment?