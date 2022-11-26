모래 (My Father's House)

Our family lives in Eunma Apartment in Gangnam, Seoul Korea. My father, whose business had got tough, had borrowed money using the house with security. Monthly interests has become a bit too much for him, but he never thinks about selling the house, expecting that the price of the house might go up. I don't quite understand him. But as time goes by I get to know our family's economic situation, and as I can fee his anxiety about the price of the house I am also being uneasy. Could he ever sell Eunma Apartment?
View Full Cast >