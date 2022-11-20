My Father\'s Wife

Not Available

A wealthy man (played by former James Bond villain Adolf Celli) suffers from impotence whenever he tries to make love to his wife (Carroll Baker). Since Viagara hadn't been invented yet, his swinging liberal doctor (Luigi Pistilli) instead recommends a strong dose of infidelity. Before long he is rolling in the hay with a young lovely and needless to say his impotence problem is cured (it's amazing that he doesn't have a heart attack though). His wife is a little bitter, however, and decides to embark on her own affair. And if you're wondering with whom, well, just look at the title.