Live from Carnegie Hall and hosted by Julie Andrews, a host of glittering Broadway stars sing Broadway's best and most enduring love songs. This production is a filmed record of a concert given on 16 October 2000 at the City Center for Music and Dance, New York City, to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. The occasion was particularly notable in that it marked Julie Andrews' (brief) return to singing in public after a four-year hiatus.