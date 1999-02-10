My Favorite Martian

News producer Tim O'Hara gets himself fired for unwillingly compromising his bosses' daughter Brace Channing during a live transmission. A little later, he witnesses the crashing of a small martian spacecraft, realizing his one-time chance of delivering a story that will rock the earth. Since Tim took the original, but scaled down spaceship with him, the martian follows him to retrieve it.
|Elizabeth Hurley
|Brace Channing
|Daryl Hannah
|Lizzie
|Christopher Lloyd
|Oncle Martin (le Martien)
|Wallace Shawn
|Dr. Elliott Coleye
|Christine Ebersole
|Loralie Brown
|Michael Lerner
|Mr. Channing
