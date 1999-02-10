1999

My Favorite Martian

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 10th, 1999

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

News producer Tim O'Hara gets himself fired for unwillingly compromising his bosses' daughter Brace Channing during a live transmission. A little later, he witnesses the crashing of a small martian spacecraft, realizing his one-time chance of delivering a story that will rock the earth. Since Tim took the original, but scaled down spaceship with him, the martian follows him to retrieve it.

Cast

Elizabeth HurleyBrace Channing
Daryl HannahLizzie
Christopher LloydOncle Martin (le Martien)
Wallace ShawnDr. Elliott Coleye
Christine EbersoleLoralie Brown
Michael LernerMr. Channing

