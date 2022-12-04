my favorite software is being here

Not Available

"Originally focused on exploring the non-content language-soup of social media (with help from programmer/researcher Achim Koh), this iteration of Andra8’s existence is more narrative, with an actual identity growing from influencer primordial data. Subsisting on shakes supplied by subscribers, performing menial tasks trapped in a setting as much to project out as live in, and constantly self-promoting in companionate couching, Andra8’s situation will feel familiar to those reliant on and resentful of the gig economy we’re trapped in." - Screen Slate