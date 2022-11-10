1940

My Favorite Wife

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 16th, 1940

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Ellen Arden arrives 7 years after being given up for dead in a shipwreck, to find her husband Nick just remarried to Bianca. The overjoyed Nick awkwardly tries to break the news gently to Bianca. But before he can do that, an unpleasant surprise--news that Ellen has spent the 7 years on a deserted island with fellow-survivor Burkett. Nick's jealousy tries to find out the truth. Hilarious confusion reigns before Nick chooses his favorite wife.

Cast

Randolph ScottSteve Burkett
Irene DunneEllen Wagstaff Arden
Gail PatrickBianca Bates
Ann ShoemakerMa
Scotty BeckettTim Arden
Mary Lou HarringtonChinch Arden

