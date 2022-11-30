My Favourite War

Not Available

"My Favorite War" is a personal animated documentary that tells the story of the director's growing up in Latvia, part of the Soviet Union, during the years from 1970 to 1990. The Soviet regime used World War II as a significant ideological weapon to intimidate and oppress the population during the Cold War. When Ilze discovers the remains of a German soldier in her backyard sandbox, she begins looking for other stories buried underneath the propaganda. “I had to make a choice then - who do I want to become and what do I believe in? The same questions young generations are asking themselves today”.