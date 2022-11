Not Available

My Fellow Countrymen centers on two families who have emigrated from Serbia, one living in Sweden and the other in Canada. In these new lands, the families are reexamining their national identities through the prism of their children who have now spent most of their lives far away from their home countries. Balancing their children’s well-being and nostalgia for home, the families have yet to decide whether to return to Serbia home. The question now is just where is home?