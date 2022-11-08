My Femme Divine

Not Available

Skilfully combining personal memoir with performances and lively group discussion, Everett reveals the complex dynamics at play in contemporary relationships between butch and femme lesbians. Drawing on her encounters with religion and psychology she poignantly recounts the spiritual reawakening she experienced while weathering the storms of an explosive love affair with a beautiful femme—an affair which precariously straddles the boundaries between obsession and passion, and yet is told with a disarming humour. Woven into this narrative are the insights of lesbian women talking butch-to-butch and femme-to-femme about yin/yang chemistry and a love that borders on worship.