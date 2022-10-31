Not Available

Every foot of film is authentic German footage -- uncovered in the secret archives of the SS Elite Guard and suppressed by Goebbels himself as too strong even for his own savage propaganda. Mein Kampf has created a sensational international impact and has been hailed as a stunning historical document. It has created a storm wherever it has been shown throughout the world while reaping enthusiastic reviews and acclaim. A brilliant achievement in motion picture documentation, Mein Kampf probes deep into the rise and ruin of the Third Reich and the evil genius that created it. Through stunning use of rare footage, it mercilessly asks and answers a central question that has haunted the mind and heart of the world: "How was such a thing allowed to happen?"