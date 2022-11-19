Not Available

Best friends for life, Jane and Fiona have done everything together since kindergarten – Jane following wherever Fiona will lead. Left devastated and adrift following Fiona’s sudden suicide, Jane’s only way to make sense of everything is by helping Fiona’s widow Gemma care for their young son Bailey. Polar-opposites, the two women have nothing in common save for their shared grief and love for Fiona. But as Jane’s help offers some stability, Gemma can’t help being drawn to her and an unexpected intimacy builds between them. However, is it enough to mend broken hearts and can Jane really keep living her life vicariously through Fiona’s family?