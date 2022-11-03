My First Romance

Not Available

The first episode is entitled One Love. Jackie is the campus queen, rich, beautiful and liked by everyone except Che, who thinks that Jackie is just a shallow brat. After being forced to work together for school activities, Jackie made it a personal goal for Che to like her. Two Hearts is the second episode. Enzo is a star soccer player at school who loves the attention that he gets. However, he takes many things for granted, this changes when he gets a heart problem and doctors say that only a transplant can save his life.