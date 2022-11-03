Not Available

My First Romance

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The first episode is entitled One Love. Jackie is the campus queen, rich, beautiful and liked by everyone except Che, who thinks that Jackie is just a shallow brat. After being forced to work together for school activities, Jackie made it a personal goal for Che to like her. Two Hearts is the second episode. Enzo is a star soccer player at school who loves the attention that he gets. However, he takes many things for granted, this changes when he gets a heart problem and doctors say that only a transplant can save his life.

Cast

John Lloyd CruzEnzo (segment "Two Hearts")
Anna LarruceaRhoda (segment "Two Hearts")
Joel TorreDante (segment "Two Hearts")
Chanda RomeroJosie (segment "Two Hearts")
Allyzon LualhatiCarla (segment "Two Hearts")
Mandy OchoaEdgar (segment "Two Hearts")

View Full Cast >

Images