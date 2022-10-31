1950

My Foolish Heart

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

January 20th, 1950

Studio

Samuel Goldwyn Productions

After a long absence, Mary Jane visits her schoolfriend Eloise, and Eloise's daughter Ramona. Eloise drinks too much and is unhappily married to Lew Wengler. Eloise falls asleep and remembers her time with her true love, Walt Dreiser, at the beginning of the Second World War. She recalls the events that lead up to her split with Mary Jane, and how Lew married Eloise rather than Mary Jane.

Cast

Susan HaywardEloise Winters
Kent SmithLewis H. Wengler
Jessie Royce LandisMartha Winters
Lois WheelerMary Jane
Robert KeithHenry Winters
Gigi PerreauRamona

