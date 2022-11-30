My Friend Ingrid

Not Available

In 2018, Carole left a voicemail to the Harlem Veteran Project. In the voicemail, Carole stated that she wanted to document the remarkable life story of a senior citizen named Ingrid. Ingrid was born in Schnaittach, Germany, and she grew up during WWII. Ingrid’s story reveals the hardships she endured in WWII Germany and the challenges she faced while pursuing peace for herself and her children. Through Carole’s passion to document Ingrid’s story, Carole’s own struggles are revealed and a unique friendship unfolds between the two women.