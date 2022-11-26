My Friend Karl

Not Available

The story of an unlikely friendship told through the eyes of a teenager, with discussions of mental illness, homelessness, and advocacy. Karl Smithson was always a loner and an outsider, who didn't have many friends. After being incarcerated at a mental hospital, (receiving ten weeks of shock treatments), Karl was on his way to Nashville, TN, to become homeless. But he wasn't your typical "homeless man..." Karl was on a mission to prove the humanity of the homeless, to prove who they really are.