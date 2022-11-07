My Friend Rockefeller

Not Available

The FBI called it "the longest-running con in FBI history": Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter, a man known to close friends and family as "Clark Rockefeller", lived a life of deception and crime before settling on his ultimate scam - impersonating a Rockefeller. The film follows the trail left by Gerhartsreiter and collects the reflections of people who were left in the wake of his roller-coaster journey. How was Gerhartsreiter able to dupe so many people from so many walks of life? A story that begins in a Bavarian village, continues in the most exclusive clubs on the American East Coast, - and ends in a Los Angeles court.