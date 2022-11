Not Available

Dikkertje Dap was born on the same day as Raf the giraffe. Dikkertje can often be found at the zoo, because Raf is his best friend. They are inseparable, until Dikkertje goes to school for the first time and finds out giraffes can’t go to school. Dikkertje dearly misses Raf, but also experiences exciting new things. He even makes a new friend: Yous. Raf misses Dikkertje too. So Dikkertje devises a plan to bring the giraffe to school and introduce his two friends to each other.