My Friends Act II

1982

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia. All My Friends Part 2 (Italian: Amici miei Atto II) is a 1982 Italian comedy film directed by Mario Monicelli. It is the sequel to Amici miei of 1975. The movie features Paolo Stoppa in one of his last roles. Description above from the Wikipedia article All My Friends Part 2, licensed under CC-BY-SA, full list of contributors on Wikipedia.