My Friend's Rubber Ducky

Two old college buddies, Joseph and Oliver, reconnect over drinks, eventually arguing about an unpaid film school debt. Joseph demands the $5,000, unsuccessfully, and then locks Oliver in a closet. He convinces his girlfriend, Mauve, and stoner roommate, Tee, to help extort the money from Oliver. The rules are simple - "No money. No bathroom. No food". To break the prisoner, Tee decides to fill the closet with pot smoke. Oliver's escape attempts are futile, eventually caving into the demands and repaying the money. In the end, Oliver learns, if you don't repay your debts, they'll catch up to you.