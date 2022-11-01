My Friends Tigger & Pooh: Hundred Acre Wood Haunt

Not Available

Join Pooh, Tigger, Darby and all your pals from the Hundred Acre Wood for this delightful treat full of fantas-terrific fun. It's Autumn, the time of year filled with surprises, and the gang needs you to use your super-sleuthing skills to answer a few tricky questions and solve some spooky and fun mysteries. Can Piglet's friends help him overcome his fear of thunder and lightning by playing the Flashidy Freeze game? And when a piece of the moon "breaks off", will Eeyore really take a rocket-ship trip to fix it? There's much more excitement in store, so get ready to laugh, play and sing along with Pooh and the gang.