When love continues to elude a newly single, young writer, he turns to what he does best and writes the girl of his dreams into his life. Zander is struggling to find both love and himself but everything changes when he meets Zoe. Launching his master plan he employs Zoe to work with him on a new script but gets caught between the "real" world and the "reel" world. My Funny Valentine is a modern-day take on love and friendship and the blurred lines in between.