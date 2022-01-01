Vada Sultenfuss has a holiday coming up, and an assignment: to do and essay on someone she admires and has never met. She decides she wants to do an assignment on her mother, but quickly realises she knows very little about her. She manages to get her father to agree to let her go to LA to stay with her Uncle Phil and do some research on her mother.
|Dan Aykroyd
|Harry Sultenfuss
|Jamie Lee Curtis
|Shelly Sultenfuss
|Anna Chlumsky
|Vada Sultenfuss
|Austin O'Brien
|Nick Zsigmond
|Richard Masur
|Phil Sultenfuss
|Alex Donnelley
|Acting Troupe
