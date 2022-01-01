1994

My Girl 2

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 10th, 1994

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Vada Sultenfuss has a holiday coming up, and an assignment: to do and essay on someone she admires and has never met. She decides she wants to do an assignment on her mother, but quickly realises she knows very little about her. She manages to get her father to agree to let her go to LA to stay with her Uncle Phil and do some research on her mother.

Cast

Dan AykroydHarry Sultenfuss
Jamie Lee CurtisShelly Sultenfuss
Anna ChlumskyVada Sultenfuss
Austin O'BrienNick Zsigmond
Richard MasurPhil Sultenfuss
Alex DonnelleyActing Troupe

Images